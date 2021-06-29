Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — As the Pacific Northwest swelters in an unprecedented heat wave, an electrical utility in the Washington state city of Spokane has announced that more rolling blackouts have started that will cut off electricity and air conditioning to some customers.

The announcement came as the heat started to ease in Seattle and Portland, Oregon but moved into inland areas. Avista Utilities says it took temporary measures to cut power and conserve it on Monday in Spokane to meet demand as the temperature soared well past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).

Officials also said more than a half-dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to the heat.