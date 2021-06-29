Cooper plans to decide whether to extend eviction moratorium in NC this week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Many people in North Carolina are still struggling to pay rent. The eviction moratorium was supposed to end this week but, instead, the CDC gave renters one more month of reprieve.

Gov. Roy Cooper addressed that on Monday, saying he’s “looking at the data” and plans to make a decision this week whether to extend the moratorium on the state level as well.

- Advertisement -

Either way, if the ban ends on July 31, a lot of renters may lose their homes — but not necessarily the next day. That’s because the courts still have to set dates for the hearings and hear the cases. And there’s such a backlog, some cases may not go before a judge for weeks.

Read more here….