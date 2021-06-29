Driving for the 4th of July? NCDOT plans to halt most lane closures to ease your travel plans

(WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is suspending most road construction projects over July Fourth weekend to help ease highway congestion over the holiday.

Where possible, lanes that have been closed for construction on interstates or U.S. or N.C. highways will be opened from the morning of Thursday, July 1 through the evening of Tuesday, July 6.

Exceptions will include bridges being replaced and other long-term lane construction that cannot be temporarily removed.

In addition, highway work that does not impact travel can still be allowed to take place over the six-day period.

The heaviest traffic is expected Monday, especially on interstates, so people should plan accordingly.

As always, motorists are urged to pay extra attention and use caution when traveling. Make sure all vehicle occupants are wearing seat belts, don’t drive impaired, and obey speed limit restrictions, even in work zones when no construction activity is taking place.

Before traveling, people can check the status of their route at DriveNC.gov or call 511 during the daytime.