Improvements being made to two major intersections along Pine Grove Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning more about intersection improvements that will be made in and around Pine Grove Drive in Wilmington.

The design is now 35% complete on the northern section of the project, which includes the intersections of Pine Grove and Oleander Drive, and the intersection of MacMillan Drive.

On top of re-aligning the intersection of Pine Grove and Oleander, the project adds a traffic signal and pedestrian crossings, with marked crosswalks at the existing and new intersections.

“Should be in about two months from now, we’ll be at 65% plans,” senior project engineer Jason Pace said. “The difference between right now, and 65, is just basically incorporating comments from the public.”

Wilmington residents will have until July 16th to provide comments or suggestions on the Pine Grove Drive improvements.