Laney wrestler has chance to be best in school history

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — Mark Samuel trains every day for his dream.

The pandemic didn’t stop him. Other wrestlers certainly can’t stop him. However, if you ask him, his 133-4 record as a high-school wrestler could be in jeopardy any match.

“I always think there’s someone better than me. I have a lot of people that I want to get to their level – I really can’t be cocky because I can be beaten just like anyone else,” Samuel said.

The Laney Buccaneers won a team state title over the weekend in dominant fashion. While Samuel is dominant himself, he is quick to praise his team and teammates.

“We also do a lot of conditioning. I think that’s one thing that makes us stand out more than the rest because we run a lot. We can last when most of the other guys are tired.”

As for what motivates him, Samuel says three things; the chance to do what no Buc wrestler has ever done, a chance to get a scholarship, and his family. The 120-pound says he also has room to grow.

“I think I still need to get better as a leader, I think that’s one area I lack a little bit in right now. Just being respectful and trying to stay modest. Just not being cocky about things. Nothing good comes from that.”