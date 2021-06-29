Leland Police provide update on death investigation

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department continues to investigate the events that occurred at 1207 Regalia Lane on Friday, June 25.

The deceased has been identified as Keith Napolitano, 60, of Leland.

Preliminary findings of an autopsy completed at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine point toward an accidental overdose.

A full account of the types and amounts of substances that were present in Napolitano’s system at the time of his death remain unknown, pending the completion of a full toxicology screening.

Based on information gathered during the investigation thus far, Leland Police say it was apparent that one small improvised explosive device had been created and additional raw materials and precursors for devices were found at the scene.

That device was rendered safe by explosive ordinance disposal technicians. The additional materials and precursors were safely removed from the area and destroyed.

Given the size of the device that was located and the area in which it was contained, Leland Police say they are confident that there was not at the time, nor does there continue to be any ongoing threat to the surrounding homes or area.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with pertinent information may contact The Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100 or Sergeant J. Kazee at (910)-371-0274.