Fort Fisher State Historic Site adds a new Lumbee Indians exhibit

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The Fort Fisher State Historic site revealed a new exhibit depicting the contributions of Lumbee Indians at the fort.

It’s titled “A Memory A People Could Not Forget: Lumbee Indians At Fort Fisher.”

- Advertisement -

It details the tribe’s part in building the fort’s earthworks alongside free and enslaved African-Americans.

The Lumbees were transported more than a hundred miles from their home to construct the confederate fortress.

The exhibit has maps, photographs and diagrams showing their ties to the work.

“For us, this is a connecting opportunity, this is an opportunity to bring in people from all different walks of life, from all different ethnic backgrounds,” NC state historic sites and properties director Michelle Lanier said. “This is a story of true inclusion, this is really a focus we are prioritizing across all of North Carolina. We want people to see themselves reflected in the history here.”

The museum of the southeastern American Indian and the Lumbee tribe of North Carolina helped curate the exhibit.

It is expected to remain on display at the Fort Fisher historic site for the next several months, and eventually be in the new visitors center planned there.