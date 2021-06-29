One dead following car crash on Dawson Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department said it initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at 7:22 p.m. last night at South 16th and Castle Street.

A police spokesman said the suspect drove off and did not stop at the red light at South 13th Street and Wooster Street.

WPD said officers stopped at the light and waited until traffic was clear before pursuing the vehicle. Officers were a block behind the vehicle when the driver ran the next red light.

Police said the car crashed into the side of a flatbed tow truck at South 13th and Dawson Street, causing the truck to spin around.

WPD said officers pulled the driver of the car out and performed CPR until EMS arrived. The juvenile driver of the car died at the hospital from injuries sustained during the crash.

The juvenile passenger of the car was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tow truck was treated at the scene and released.

Police said the driver is suspected of being involved in multiple break-ins, and a stolen gun was recovered off of the driver.

NC State Highway Patrol is investigating.