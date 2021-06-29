Robeson County man brought to tears after winning $199,058 Cash 5 jackpot

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Winning a $199,058 Cash 5 jackpot brought Marcos Zeron of Red Springs and his family to tears.

“I was with my family,” he said. “We checked on the phone and saw the numbers. We had to check two or three times! Everybody cried.”

Zeron purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing from the Food Lion on East 4th Avenue in Red Springs.

“It was a big surprise,” he said. “We were very happy.”

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $140,834 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

With his prize money, Zeron plans to pay some bills and put the rest into savings.

“Now, we’ve got some extra money for saving,” he said. “And maybe a vacation.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $100,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.