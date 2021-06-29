Third person arrested in connection with domestic incident-related murder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Police say a third person been arrested in connection with a murder related to a domestic incident in New Hanover County.

George Christopher Smoke, 50, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and concealing or failing to report a death.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Brock and Amber Baird got into a domestic argument Thursday in the 1900 block of Castle Hayne Road.

Baird, 29, called her friend Woodie Shepard, 30, to pick her up. When Shepard arrived at the location, he allegedly shot Brock with a shotgun.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Smoke took into his possession a shotgun from Shepard after the alleged murder was committed. He did not call the police to report the crime.

Smoke is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

On Saturday, Baird returned to the scene and contacted the sheriff’s office. Shepard was charged with first degree murder and turned himself in to the New Hanover County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

Baird was charged with accessory after the fact and is also being held on no bond.