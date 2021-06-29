Update provided on 7-year-old potential shark bite victim

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith provided updates today regarding the young girl reportedly bitten by a shark Sunday morning.

According to Smith, the 7-year-old was treated at the hospital and released following a few stitches.

Although the girl did have puncture wounds, there were no “tear” wounds, leaving officials unsure if it was a shark that bit her.

Since the incident, there have been no shark sightings.

The beach remains open as usual, with rip currents being the biggest risk to swimmers right now.