RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A venomous pet snake escaped and remains on the loose in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department sent out an urgent alert Tuesday morning after the zebra cobra was spotted on someone’s front porch.

- Advertisement -

The cobra was seen around 5 p.m. Monday at a home in northwest Raleigh–on Sandringham Drive near Lynn and Leesville roads–but when animal control arrived the snake had slithered off.

Read more here….