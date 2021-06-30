Escaped zebra cobra caught and removed, Raleigh Police say

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Raleigh’s escaped-cobra saga is finally over.

Raleigh police said Wednesday night that the highly venomous zebra cobra has been “located and safely removed.”

The man who owns the escaped zebra cobra that got loose in northwest Raleigh was hospitalized by a snake bite in April, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

Christopher Gifford posted on Facebook in April describing himself as having been bitten by his own West African Green Mamba.

