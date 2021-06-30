Hoggard womens tennis duo friends on and off the court

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — Elizabeth Vollmin and Macy Morrison just wrapped up their tennis season, and concluded it with a state title.

The duo rallied from a set down to defeat Hough’s Jessica Brannon and Meria Volk by a score of 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in what one of their coaches says was one of the best championship matches in state history.

The duo are good friends, and they say it helps them on the court.

“It was amazing because we worked so hard to get to where we were. The last point, Macy putting the last volley away, it was a sigh of relief because we wanted to close that match out so bad,” said Elizabeth Vollmin.

They are quick to praise each other for their success, as well as their coaches and teammates.

“Well we came out here everyday leading up to state and regionals. I feel like our coaches put in so much time and effort to get us to where we were. Yeah their coaching is what I feel like made us win,” said Macy Morrison.