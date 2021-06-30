Longtime Wilmington public housing complex could be demolished for new development

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — More than 250 public housing units in Wilmington could be demolished to make way for a new mixed-use, mixed-income development in coming years.

The Wilmington Housing Authority is looking to demolish the 256 public housing units that make up Hillcrest Apartments, a townhome development run by the housing authority. The development is located along Dawson Street between 13th and 16th streets.

- Advertisement -

The housing authority is currently accepting responses from developers to a request for qualifications for what it envisions as a new “mixed-use, mixed-income development,” according to Katrina Redmon, the chief executive officer of the Wilmington Housing Authority.

Read more from the StarNews here.