Murder suspect with ties to North Carolina wanted by U.S. Marshals

LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — A man with ties to North Carolina is wanted by the United States Marshal Service for being a person of interest in the murder of 22-year-old Taira Lott.
Officials said Lott disappeared in late January and her body was found weeks later along railroad tracks in Buffalo, NY.
Andre Whigham, 27, was the last person to see Lott before she was killed, USMS said. Crimestoppers has posted a reward of up to $2,500 as well as a reward offered by the U.S. Marshals for up to $5,000 for information leading to Whigham’s arrest.