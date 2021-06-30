NC advances bill to prevent 6-year-olds from going to court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina House committee has approved a bill to raise the minimum age at which children have to appear before a judge from six to 10.

The move to advance the measure on Wednesday ends a three-month period in which the idea stalled within the legislature, but the bill is now larger in size and scope.

It now advances to another committee.

Over three years, more than 200 kids under 10 were brought before a judge.

The 6-year-old minimum for prosecution in the North Carolina juvenile court system is the lowest age set by law in the country.