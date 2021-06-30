Oak Island turns 22, celebrating with fireworks ahead of July 4

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island is celebrating its 22nd birthday with games, live music, fireworks, and more.

The town is including the celebration of its founding with the N.C. Fourth of July Festival as the festivities are split between Southport and Oak Island.

On Thursday, the town will have food, shopping, live music, and activities at Middleton Park and beach games at the Cabana on Southeast 46th Street and East Beach Drive.

The Oak Island Fishing Pier will be closed on Thursday as they prepare for the fireworks show after the sun goes down.

Oak Island Communications Manager Michael Emory says after a year of covid, they’re looking forward to a fun celebration.

“As a community, and really as a nation, we’re all just kind of ready to have some happy memories made,” Emory said. “It’s been a long year, it’s been a long year to recovery, which we are still in, but we’re ready to start seeing some good things happen.”

The pier will also be closed on Sunday to prepare for the N.C. Fourth of July Festival fireworks show.

For a full list of events, visit the Town of Oak Island’s events page.