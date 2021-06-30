Sixth person arrested for sexual assault of a minor in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — A sixth man has been arrested in Georgia for an alleged sexual assault of a minor that took place in Carolina Beach in 2018.

The arrest follows a 2.5 year long criminal investigation by the Carolina Beach Police Department.

- Advertisement -

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was assaulted at a house party on October 31, 2018. Multiple attendees took video and photos of the assault.

On June 29 at 9 p.m., the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Rome, Georgia took Patrick Austin Wise into custody.

Wise is currently confined on a No Bond hold for a Fugitive from Justice warrant and is awaiting the extradition process.

Five other people involved in the alleged assault have previously been arrested: