Sixth person arrested for sexual assault of a minor in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — A sixth man has been arrested in Georgia for an alleged sexual assault of a minor that took place in Carolina Beach in 2018.
The arrest follows a 2.5 year long criminal investigation by the Carolina Beach Police Department.
According to police, a 14-year-old girl was assaulted at a house party on October 31, 2018. Multiple attendees took video and photos of the assault.
On June 29 at 9 p.m., the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Rome, Georgia took Patrick Austin Wise into custody.
Wise is currently confined on a No Bond hold for a Fugitive from Justice warrant and is awaiting the extradition process.
Five other people involved in the alleged assault have previously been arrested:
- Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri: One count of sexual exploitation of a minor – $100,000 secured bond.
- Brayden David Walker: One count of second degree forcible rape, one count of second degree forcible sex offense, one count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor – $50,000 secured bond.
- Corey Tate Webster: Two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second degree forcible sex offense, three counts of assault on law enforcement – $130,000 secured bond.
- Nicholas James Foutty: One count second degree forcible rape, one count statutory rape of a child, one count statutory sex offense of a child, one count of second degree forcible sex offense, three counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of indecent liberties with a child – $100,000 secured bond.
- Riley Scott Crouch: One count of statutory sex offense of a minor, one count of second degree forcible sex offense, three counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor – $125,000 secured bond.