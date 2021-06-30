Southeastern North Carolina to get new area code by 2023

RALEIGH, NC (AP/WWAY) — Southeastern North Carolina is about to get a new area code in response to the growth in the number of new residents, businesses and cell phones.

According to a news release, the North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved a new overlay area code for the existing 910 area code.

The new area code of 472 will cover areas including Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville.

Before that happens, all calls within the existing 910 area code will transition to 10-digit dialing. Calls within the 910 area code will require that the caller dial the full number, including area code.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator forecasted that without area code relief, numbering resources for new accounts in the 910 area will be exhausted by the second quarter of 2023.

Existing customers will be able to keep their 910 telephone numbers without change.