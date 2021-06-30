UNC trustees OK journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have approved a plan to offer tenure to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Wednesday’s 9-4 vote capped weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.

The board voted to accept the tenure application at a special meeting that included a closed-door session.

The university announced in April that Hannah-Jones would be joining the journalism school faculty in July.

But her lawyers announced last week she wouldn’t report for work without tenure. She had won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project on America’s history of slavery.

