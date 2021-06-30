UNCW professor releases statement after controversial Facebook post

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A UNCW professor has resigned from the non-profit ACCESS of Wilmington after the recent discovery of a now-deleted Facebook post.

Dan Johnson, an associate professor in UNCW’s School of Health, posted the words “Blow Up Republicans” on his personal Facebook page earlier this year.

Today, Johnson releasing a statement through UNCW that says:

“Recently, I made a mistake, and I am deeply sorry for it. I posted a poorly worded expression of political frustration on my now-deleted personal Facebook page. I profoundly regret it. This statement does not reflect my personal values or UNCW’s culture of civil and respectful discourse. My attempt to ‘blow off steam’ understandably caused concern among many students, parents, alumni, and other members of the UNCW community. I deeply care about the students, faculty, and staff at UNCW, and I apologize to them and the university and Wilmington community. I am not a person who advocates for any kind of violence toward others. Instead, I have spent my career dedicated to helping others as an educator and advocate in the field of recreational therapy, including adults and children with disabilities. I won’t soon forget the wisdom I have gained from this experience, and I humbly ask the Seahawk community to accept my apology. I only want to move forward, support the mission of UNCW, and continue my teaching, research, and service for students, staff, faculty, and the Wilmington community.”