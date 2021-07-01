AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Gabriel Newman, 1, a black male approximately 2’6″ tall and weighing 21 lbs.

Gabriel has has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit with shorts with a black and white Nike logo.

Gabriel has a mole under his left armpit, a birthmark on the right of his forehead on the hairline, and four teeth each on both the top and bottom of his mouth.

Allegedly, there is one abductor: Gregory Wendell Newman, 33, who is described as 6′ tall and weighing 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Gregory was last seen wearing a white shirt with red fire flames on the shirt and light jeans with patches.

Gregory also has long dreadlocks, a tattoo of a dollar sign on his right eye, “Love” and “Hate” tattoos on his right and left hands, and the letter “G” on his right arm.

They were last seen traveling northbound on NC Highway 57 towards Danville, VA.

The vehicle is a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat with NC license tag number TDL-8320.

If you have any information, call the Person County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (336) 597-0500, or call 911 or *hp.