Bladen County joins with Trillium Health for managed care

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners voted on Monday, June 28, to realign with Trillium Health Resources from their current managed care organization (MCO).

Trillium’s Governing Board voted to accept this transition on June 30.

North Carolina law gives county leadership the right to disengage from an MCO following a specific list of rules and with approval from the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

In preparation for previous county transitions, including Columbus and Nash, Trillium held public information sessions and met with county leaders to guide discussions and planning.

The date for Bladen County to join Trillium will be decided by NCDHHS.

“Trillium is proud to serve 26 eastern North Carolina counties, and looks forward to serving Bladen County. Our unique regional model has allowed us to grow while successfully maintaining direct communication with the communities we serve. We are responsive to the individualized needs that exist in all of our populations,” stated Leza Wainwright, Trillium CEO. “We recently launched our One Community initiative and opened a mobile integrated care clinic serving Perquimans and surrounding counties to meet the needs of the people we serve in their home communities. We look forward to bringing the same care and innovative programs to Bladen County.”

Trillium’s website will share information as it becomes available during this transition.

Bladen County will also post opportunities for comment on their page.