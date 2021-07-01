Brunswick County alerted to a discharge of 1,4 dioxane to the Haw River

BOLIVIA, NC (News release) – Brunswick County received notification from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Thursday evening about an wastewater treatment plant discharge into the Haw River. The Haw River is an upstream tributary of the Cape Fear River, where the County’s drinking water is sourced.

Staff at the T.Z. Osborne wastewater treatment plant in Greensboro reported to DEQ an elevated level of 1,4 Dioxane in the effluent leaving the facility. Preliminary results of the sample show levels from 543 ug/L (micrograms per liter) to 687 ug/L in the T.Z. Osborne plant effluent.

The EPA has established a health advisory level for 1,4 Dioxane in drinking water of 35 ug/L based on a 1 in 10,000 cancer risk for lifetime exposure.

Brunswick County does not anticipate having samples with levels of 1,4 Dioxane at that level due to dilution with many other water sources as this water moves downstream.

Brunswick County Public Utilities continues to monitor the situation and is working closely with its regional partners.

County water customers are not expected to lose water service or pressure, but they are encouraged to check the Brunswick County website, social media and news sources for further information as available.

There is no need to use an alternate source of water at this time. Should this become necessary, Brunswick County will notify all its residential, commercial and industrial water customers and local media using the Brunswick County website, email, and social media channels.

Individuals can sign up for email updates on water quality at brunswickcountync.gov/email