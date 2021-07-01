Coast Guard conducts medevac 46 miles east of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday the Coast Guard medically evacuated a man from a commercial dive boat approximately 46 miles east of Wrightsville Beach.

The Coast Guard received an alert of a person experiencing difficulty breathing after completing a 35-minute dive.

The North Carolina Command Center consulted with a Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended a medical evacuation.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach launched with emergency medical services aboard from the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department to medevac the diver.

The patient was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.