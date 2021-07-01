Fort Bragg prepares for return of July 4th Celebration after 2 years of cancellations

CUMBERLAND, NC (WPDE) — The popular July 4th celebration at one of the largest military installations in the world is making its grand return on Sunday for the first time since 2018.

Crews and active military members spent Wednesday afternoon setting up tents and putting together the stage that will host the likes of the 82nd All-American Rock Band, The Fifth, and the Foreigner as the main headliner.

With 2019’s 4th of July celebration being cancelled because of thunderstorms and 2020’s because of COVID-19, Special Events Coordinator Theresa Smith says leadership is ready to host an event that will bring the community together.

