Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several cities and communities across the Cape Fear region plan to host concerts, festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. We’ve compiled the following list of events. If you know of something we should add, email newsroom@wwaytv3.com.

Thursday, July 1

Oak Island. The Town of Oak Island will commemorate its founding on this day in 1999. A full schedule of events and activities is planned including food, shopping, live music, youth activities (inflatable, games, and rides), volleyball, corn hole and Bocce’ tournaments, sandcastle competitions and a food truck rodeo. The evening will be capped off with two concerts featuring Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot at the Middleton Park Amphitheater and the McGuire Band at the Oak Island Pier; as well as a fireworks display, launched from the Oak Island Pier at dusk.

Friday, July 2

Holly Ridge. Holly Ridge Liberty Fireworks will be held at Holly Ridge Municipal Park at 417 Kraft Street. It will feature fireworks, entertainment, children’s activities, a reptile exhibit, kids’ rides and concessions. The Carolina Band will perform at 4:30 p.m. and the Imitations will perform at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Handicap parking is available near the police department. For questions, call 910-329-7081.

Saturday, July 3

Surf City. The Surf City Independence Celebration will be held at Soundside Park, 517 Roland Avenue. The Embers will perform starting at approximately 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand throughout the evening. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Alcohol and pets are not allowed but admission is free. Handicap parking is available in the Soundside Park area. For details, contact Surf City Parks and Rec at 910-328-4887.

Sunday, July 4

Wilmington. A fireworks display will be held as part of the Riverfront Park Grand Opening Celebration located at 10 Cowan Street. The park will be open to the public from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. This is a free event and tickets are not required. This family-friendly event will include local bands, food, beer from local brewers, kids’ activities and more. Following the Grand Opening Celebration, the city will light a fireworks display that can be viewed from downtown (but not Riverfront Park) to celebrate Independence Day. The fireworks start at 9:05 p.m. Full event details and parking information is available online at www.wilmingtonnc.gov/july4th

Elizabethtown-White Lake. The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 9 p.m. at White Lake.

Southport. A number of events will be held for the NC 4th of July Festival Southport: Flag Raising Ceremony, 12:00 p.m., Fort Johnston-Southport Museum & Visitor's Center, 203 E. Bay Street, Southport. Reading of the Declaration of Independence

12:15 p.m. – Fort Johnston Southport-Museum & Visitor Center, 203 E. Bay Street, Southport

1:00 p.m.- Southport Market, 104 S. Howe St., SPT

2:00 p.m.- Moore Street Market, 130 E. Moore St., SPT Southport Entertainment @ Moore Street Market, 130 E. Moore Street, SPT

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – John Rogers and Friends (Austin Sapp & Lori Spencer. Jamie Dooley). Southport Entertainment @ Tiki Tavern, 104 E 8th St, SPT

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Open Jam with Wendy Love Smithville Burying Ground Tour

2:00 p.m. Smithville Burying Ground, 401 E. Moore Street, SPT

For a complete list of events: https://www.nc4thofjuly.com/events

Oak Island. For the first time ever, the Town of Oak Island will serve as primary host to the official NC Fourth of July Festival. Celebrating a 220 Festival history, the Town is proud to partner with municipal neighbor Southport, in celebrating our nation's independence. Activities and events will include the Annual Shag Contest, food, games, family friendly activities, live music, and of course a fireworks display from the Oak Island Pier, also at dusk. Full information on the day's schedule can be found on the festival organization's website at www.nc4thofjuly.com.

If you know of an event happening for the Fourth of July, email newsroom@wwaytv3.com.