FUN: ‘Island Men Patriotic Golf Cart Palooza’ to be held today in Pleasure Island

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Be on the lookout for intermittent traffic delays on Pleasure Island Thursday afternoon as the golf cart riders with ‘Island Men Patriotic Golf Cart Palooza’ cruise through.

Staging is at the Publix St Joseph Entrance to their parking lot and starts at 4:30p.m. and the parade starts at 5:30p.m.

It will be a fun ride through residential neighborhoods of Carolina Beach ending up at the Gazebo and Boardwalk area.

Island Men Golf Cart Palooza Route:

Publix to Harper, to 7th, to Cape Fear, to 5th, to Hamlet to 8th, to Sumter to 6th, around Carolina Sands back to 6th to Columbia to 4th to Cape Fear to Boardwalk.

Expect delays on several streets in the area during this event.