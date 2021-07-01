Judge in Britney Spears case denies motion to remove father from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (ABC11) — The judge presiding over Britney Spears’ case has denied a motion to remove her father Jamie as her co-conservator, saying he will remain “at least for now.”

The move comes a week after the pop star’s shocking testimony, where she claimed the conservatorship was so abusive that she wanted to “sue her family.”

Speaking in court, she condemned those with power over her, saying she has been forced to perform live shows, compelled to use an intrauterine device for birth control, made to take lithium and other medications against her will, and prevented from getting married or having another child.

