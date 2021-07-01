Local jewelry company celebrates diamond jubilee

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A landmark Cape Fear business is celebrating its 75 year anniversary this month.

Bill Zimmer opened Reed’s Jewelers in downtown Wilmington in 1946. Since then, the business has grown into a major part of the community.

Today, it has locations across the country including Mayfaire Town Center and Independence Mall. It’s growth has always maintained a tie to its founder.

“We truly appreciate each and every customer,” said Bob Claybrook, a store manager. “One of Bill’s sayings was to treat a person the way you want to be treated. So we believe in that. We greet our customers as soon as they come in the door, and we help them find that special jewelry for that special occasion.”

As a part of the celebration, Reeds will offer special savings on items across the country.