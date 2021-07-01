Man charged with shooting dogs now arrested in separate home invasion

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A convicted rapist who is charged in a break-in where two dogs were shot, is now facing charges in a recent home invasion.

The home invasion happened Friday, June 18, in the Center Road area of Bladen County.

- Advertisement -

During the home invasion, two Playstation game consoles, cash, and .45 caliber pistol magazine were taken from the home. A 14-year-old female was at home at the time of the break-in and was moved at gunpoint by the suspect from the living room to the bedroom.

On Wednesday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antwan Jamell Pearson, 32, and charged him with Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon, and Second Degree Kidnapping. Pearson was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $250,000.00 secure bond.

Last week, Pearson was charged with a June 21 break-in on Twisted Hickory Road near Elizabethtown. Two of the owner’s dogs, a black Pitbull and Laborador mix, were shot and died.

Pearson made bond on the charges and was released.

Pearson was convicted of 2nd-degree rape in 2013 and served time in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Pearson was released on June 29, 2020, and placed on parole. His parole was revoked by North Carolina Probation and Parole after being charged with the crimes.