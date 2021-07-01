New Hanover County to hold Survivor Day for hurricane preparation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — With hurricane season underway, New Hanover County Emergency Management wants to make sure that people are prepared for any upcoming storms.

New Hanover County Emergency Management will host “Survivor Day” on Saturday, July 10.

“Survivor Day” is a free event where individuals and families can learn how to live safely through natural disasters and other emergencies, like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes, blizzards and more.

Assistant Director of Emergency Management Anna McRay recommends you prepare now.

“If people take the time now before an emergency even happens to put together even some small items,” McRay says, “like a couple of days worth of food, copies of important documents, extra sets of car keys — things like that can help reduce stress in times of crisis.”

People will learn how to survive in their home without power for at least 72 hours and what to take with them should they need to leave in a hurry.

Emergency and Community Response professionals will demonstrate the best ways to prepare for those life threatening situations.

This course will be held at the Cape Fear Community College North Campus and is open to everyone in the region.

The first 100 pre-registered households will receive resources to build a disaster preparedness emergency kit (one kit per address only).

Pre-registration is required and check in begins at 8:00 am. The program will conclude by 1:00 pm.