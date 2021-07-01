Patriotic golf carts hit the streets of Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It was all stars and stripes on the streets of Carolina Beach Thursday evening as 40 decorated golf carts paraded around town to kick off Independence Day weekend.

The Island Men’s patriotic golf cart palooza started off at Publix and paraded through the streets, honking horns and throwing candy at spectators.

After making their way through the town, the group made their final appearance at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

The Island Men’s mission is to give back to the community through fundraising.

“Everybody had fun, we do it in the name of fun and if we make some money on it that’s more the better,” said Island Men member and former president Roy Lee Carter. “One of our missions is to do things that improve the quality of life for everyone on the island, and this is just one of the small things we do throughout the year.”

The Island Men’s next golf cart palooza will be Halloween-themed in October.