Police: 4 found fatally shot after fire, possible explosion

LENOIR, NC — Officials in North Carolina say a man shot his father and two sisters before setting the home they were in on fire and turning the gun on himself.

The Lenoir Police Department says 29-year-old Ronald James Ward shot 15-year-old Emily Grace Ward, 18-year-old Katlyn Nichole Ward and 58-year-old Ronald Albert Ward, before he set the house on fire and shot himself.

Lenoir fire and police officials and the State Bureau of Investigations continue to investigate the incident. Police say all four bodies have been taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

