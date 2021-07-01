Sharks fall short on “salute to sticky stuff” night

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The first ever Coastal Plains league ejection due to sticky stuff happened tonight in Wilmington.

Sharks “pitcher” Lypskyy Lipicios was ejected before the first pitch Thursday. He wasn’t too happy about the decision.

“You know I just try to get edge in every game when I pitch. It’s all for show, all for the people. You try to pick up wins, so I feel bad to be ejected for team, but for me it’s a chance to go to another team,” said the pitcher.

Sharks would fall to Morehead City 7-4