Wilmington public pools are in need of lifeguards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The city’s pools have officially been open for almost a month.

As temperatures continue to rise, they’re seeing more visitors throughout the day.

what they’re not seeing enough of lifeguards. With certain times during the week designated for adult swim, water aerobics, and family swim, the city needs lifeguards.

- Advertisement -

“So, the goal for every year, is about 15-18 guards per pool, and right now I’m only having about 7 per pool. We’re getting there, we’re making it work, but ideally we would like to have more lifeguards at each pool,” said Cierra Stone, YMCA aquatics coordinator.

The YMCA offering a discount for those older than fifteen who agree to work the city’s pools through August, with lifeguard certifications available for $45 instead of the usual $250.