Wilmington veterinarian offers pet owners tips on how to handle pets around firework displays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —This holiday weekend, pet owners are being advised to be aware of a threat to pets in the Cape Fear, fireworks.

Pets often becoming terrified around the Fourth of July, as the noise sometimes causes them to run into busy roads to escape the explosive sounds.

Officials says any fireworks you plan to enjoy, your pet may not enjoy as much as you, and are urging people to also be mindful of neighbors who may own pets.

Wilmington Veterinarian, Eliza Ruffner says fireworks can scare, overwhelm, and cause anxiety in some pets.

“We see a lot of patients that have noise phobias, and obviously Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, big times to have fireworks, and so we do see a lot of patients that have that anxiety and need care for that,” said Dr. Eliza Ruffner, with the Eastern Carolina Veterinary Referral and Animal Emergency and Trauma Facility.

Dr. Ruffner says if you know your pet may have a noise phobia, you should keep your animal in a dark place, away from fireworks to make them feel safe and comfortable. she also says, there are signs you can look for if you’re not sure if your pet is uncomfortable around fireworks.

“Typical fight or flight response would engage, and they would run around, maybe see some panting. A lot of patients that we see will have some GI upset with the anxieties, so vomiting, diarrhea, may not want to eat. So if you start to see some of those symptoms, you know, obviously try to bring your pet indoors,” said Dr. Ruffner.

The Wilmington Fire Department also has tips on how to keep your pet calm during what will likely be a weekend filled with pops and bangs.

Fireworks are obviously very loud, and dangerous, and pets and animals have different senses and better hearing than we do as humans. So, we want to take every precaution and advise people to keep your pets in the house, always have a leash on them and collar on them, because with all these loud noises, they do tend to run away whenever they are scared. So, that’s something to be concerned about” said Alex Fantauzzi, WFD master firefighter.

The Wilmington Fire Department is also reminding pet owners for the Fourth of July event in downtown Wilmington on Sunday, that pets are not allowed downtown during special events with large crowds, and streets closed.