A man with Alzheimer’s forgot he was married, and fell in love with his wife all over again

HARRISBURG, PA (CNN) — One Saturday evening last December, as Peter and Lisa Marshall cuddled on the couch watching their favorite television show, Peter looked at Lisa and asked if she would marry him.

What Peter, 56, didn’t remember was that they were already married.

- Advertisement -

Diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s three years ago, Peter had begun losing his memories — even those of his fairytale romance.

He had forgotten the first time they met, held hands, shared a kiss. He had also forgotten their wedding.

Read more here….