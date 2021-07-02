Brunswick County missing woman possibly linked to Wilmington crash

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office believes a missing woman may be linked to an accident that happened Friday afternoon in Wilmington.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office believes a missing woman may be linked to an accident that happened Friday afternoon in Wilmington.

Gwendolyn Shaye Mayer, 27, was last seen driving a Blue Nissan Versa leaving River Run Plantation on Sunset Harbor Road. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and black Adidas sneakers.

A Blue Nissan Versa was the same type of car recovered from an accident on Mercer Road in Wilmington on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Smith at 910-713-6103 or call 911.