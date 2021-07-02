Collapse survivors escaped with their lives, but little else

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – Dozens who fled the collapse of a condominium tower in South Florida escaped with their lives, but little else.

The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.

- Advertisement -

Susana Alvarez had just her pajamas and her cellphone when she abandoned her 10th-floor apartment.

Now she’s staying with friends who gave her a computer and clothing. And she found a condo where she can stay rent-free in July.

Officials said Thursday they will likely end up demolishing parts of the building still standing, meaning even condos in parts of the building that didn’t collapse would be a total loss.