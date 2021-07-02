Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed legislation that would have ended additional federal benefits created during the pandemic for North Carolina’s unemployed before the program expires nationwide.

His action Friday counters trends by Republican governors to no longer accept the supplemental payments.

Cooper says he blocked the measure originating from the GOP-controlled legislature because rejecting these federal funds now hurts the state.

Cooper says stopping the benefits now sends back money that could boost the state’s economy, when unemployment is already declining and the federal benefit only lasts a few more weeks.

The legislation would have done away with the $300-a-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit for at least 200,000 displaced workers in the state.

(WWAY) Governor Cooper’s full statement on his veto of SB 116:

“Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work search requirements for those receiving benefits. The federal help that this bill cuts off will only last a few more weeks and it supplements North Carolina’s state benefits, which are among the stingiest in the country. Prematurely stopping these benefits hurts our state by sending back money that could be injected into our economy with people using it for things like food and rent. I support strong efforts to make more quality childcare available and to provide businesses with funds for hiring bonuses and the bill falls short on both of these.”