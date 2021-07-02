Deputies mark dangerous water hazard, keeping holiday boaters safe

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — As more boaters hit the waterways this weekend, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies are bringing more attention to a dangerous spot on Mott’s Channel.

They deployed two divers Friday afternoon, attaching a red “danger” buoy to a site that recently caused a wreck.

Lieutenant Jerry Brewer said the underwater hazard is part of a former channer marker. It lies just below the surface, and is visible at low tide.

Last week, boaters mistook the buoy for a channel marker, hitting it and knocking a woman overboard. Brewer said the additional buoy will add to the area’s safety.

“With so many boats being on the water this weekend,” Brewer explained, “we wanted to make sure that it was noticeable and people knew what it was.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office warns boaters to stay away from any buoy that says danger.