Police searching for Surf City larceny suspect

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police in Surf City are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a larceny that happened last month.

According to the Surf City Police Department, it happened at the Exxon located at 23154 U.S. Highway 17 on Saturday, June 19, around 6 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The white male suspect was wearing a ballcap, mask, white t-shirt and dark-colored jogging pants with white stripes.

If you recognize the suspect or the car in this surveillance photo, call the Surf City Police Department. For anonymous tips, use the keyword “surfcity” and text CRIMES (274637).