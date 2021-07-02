How a massive hospitality-and-service grant could save Wilmington restaurants and retail

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Of the millions of dollars set aside for New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington through the American Rescue Plan, a portion of the funds will be distributed through a grant program for local retail and restaurants.

It’s meant to support those businesses that were hit the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions, according to a Thursday press release from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

“Jobs in the restaurant, retail, hospitality, childcare, and leisure were wiped out in our community as businesses struggled to stay afloat,” said Natalie English, president and CEO of the Chamber.

