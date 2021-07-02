ILM awarded $6.5M of American Rescue funds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Internation Airport was notified it has been awarded $6,552,227 in Airport Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The funds will provide assistance to the airport in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They can be used for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combatting the spread of pathogens, and debt service payments.

- Advertisement -

Funds may also be used to provide relief from rent and minimum annual

guarantees for eligible airport concessions.

ILM Facilities Director Granseur Dick says the airport took a significant hit from the pandemic and the funds will help keep staff employed and more.

“Now as our passenger numbers are rebounding, being ready to meet those and keep our passengers safe and continue that throughout the next coming years as these funds are available,” Dick said.

On Friday, Dick also shared an update on the upcoming terminal expansion. He says the project is ahead of schedule, within budget, and expected to be completed in December 2022.