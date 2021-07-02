Know before you go! Beach rules for popular NC, SC coastal spots

NORTH CAROLINA (WFMY) — Summer is here and that means families are heading to their favorite beaches on the Carolina coast!
Do you know all the rules for the beach you’re heading to? Scroll to find your favorite beach, and check out everything you need to know.
Oak Island
- Dogs are allowed on the beach but must be kept on a leash.
- Alcohol is allowed, but please pick up after yourself.
- No glass containers of any kind are allowed on the beach.
- Beach gear (tents, canopies, chairs, etc.) can’t be placed out on the beach until 7 a.m. You must not leave your gear unattended after 8:30 p.m., or you could face a $50 fine.
Wrightsville Beach
- No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
- No glass containers.
- No dogs are allowed on the beach between April 1 and September 30.
- Don’t leave tents or canopies on the beach overnight.