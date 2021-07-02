New biogas permitting for hog farms now law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A streamlined permitting process for hog farmers who also want to convert methane from waste ponds into energy will begin after Gov. Roy Cooper signed the legislature’s annual agriculture bill into law Friday.

The Democratic governor decided the measure will be enacted, despite dozens of environmental, civil rights and community groups urging him to veto the bill due to “general permit” language for biomass operations contained inside.

The measure was one of 11 that Cooper signed into law, but he provided no statement on the measure.

The hog farm measure directs the Environmental Management Commission to develop a “general permit” for animal farm operations that allow the owner to construct and operate a farm digester system.