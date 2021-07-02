Police warn against celebratory gunfire 1 year following woman’s July Fourth death

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– On July 4, 2020, 74-year-old Paulette Thorpe was sitting on a porch visiting friends when she was killed by celebratory gunfire.

It happened at a house on Burlington Avenue. Durham police said they believe the killing was the result of celebratory gunfire.

Thorpe was celebrating with family and friends around 11 p.m. when she was struck by a stray bullet in the chest. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities believe this was the result of celebratory gunfire because of the direction where the bullet came from.

