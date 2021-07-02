Staycation: Cape Fear locals celebrate the Fourth of July close to home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Fourth of July is a time when several people hit the road for vacation and a popular destination is the beaches of the Cape Fear Region.

While many visitors take to the sand, area locals are sticking a little closer to home.

Chris Powell, a New Hanover County resident, says with the new delta variant of COVID-19 spreading, he won’t be headed into any large crowds anytime soon.

“I’ll probably just stay home, cook on the grill,” Powell said. “If people do the social distancing and wear masks it’s really not that bad but you’ve got people now that have gotten so complacent with it.”

Siblings from Pender County plan to keep the celebrations simple, one plans to be with family, while others won’t be far away with their friends.

“Just hanging out with family, have a little party. That’s about it,” Railey Perez said.

“Hang out with friends, play some football, eat, watch some fireworks and then hang out all night,” AJ Perez said.

One sibling offering advice to those venturing out for the holiday.

“I would like for people to be safe, be careful and have fun,” Isabel Perez said.

A Sampson County couple is getting a double dose of celebrations this weekend. Martha and Cleophis Corbett travelled to the Wilmington Riverfront for their 26th wedding anniversary and their celebrations will continue with family for the Fourth of July.

They say year’s plans are much different than last year’s.

“You know we all had to stay home and stay locked up, but now we’re free to do pretty much what we want to do,” Cleophis Corbett said. “So this is a great opportunity to celebrate 26 years together!”

For those planning on travelling this weekend, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by three cents to $3.12. AAA predicts more than 47 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend.

If you still aren’t sure what to do for the fourth, visit here for a list of local celebrations big and small.